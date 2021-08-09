FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Quebecor (TSE:QBR) Issued By National Bank Financial

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Quebecor in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will earn $2.58 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.57. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Quebecor’s FY2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Get Quebecor alerts:

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.08 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.