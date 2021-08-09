KeyCorp Comments on Albemarle Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Albemarle in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Albemarle’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.29 EPS.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ALB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.90.

NYSE:ALB opened at $226.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $79.06 and a 52 week high of $227.39.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.86%.

In other news, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $488,714.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,340.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $999,111.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,765,475.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,440. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 43.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.