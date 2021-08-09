Research Analysts Set Expectations for The Western Union Company’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for The Western Union in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.06. William Blair also issued estimates for The Western Union’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $22.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The Western Union has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $26.61.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

In other The Western Union news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $2,732,274.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 519,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,966,265.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,161,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $299,901,000 after buying an additional 6,911,435 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,090,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,573,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,809,000 after buying an additional 2,702,693 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,261,000 after buying an additional 1,257,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,120,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,960,000 after buying an additional 1,171,768 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

