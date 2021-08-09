SVB Leerink Comments on Amgen Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amgen in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $4.18 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.27. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $15.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $22.02 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 22.55%.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.05.

Amgen stock opened at $230.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $241.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.69. Amgen has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 10,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

