XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XOMA Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, and manufacturing of therapeutic antibodies to treat autoimmune, infectious, inflammatory, and oncological diseases. The company’s flagship product is gevokizumab, a humanized antibody to interleukin-1ß with potential for the treatment of the inflammatory cause of multiple diseases. XOMA Corporation, formally known as XOMA Ltd., is headquartered in Berkeley, California. “

Separately, Aegis initiated coverage on XOMA in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of XOMA opened at $31.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 5.36. XOMA has a one year low of $15.48 and a one year high of $46.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.77 million, a PE ratio of 165.21 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.05.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. XOMA had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 11.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that XOMA will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other XOMA news, CEO James R. Neal sold 9,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $303,487.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,887.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOMA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of XOMA by 2,757.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of XOMA by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XOMA in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of XOMA by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of XOMA by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

