Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) to Buy

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $38.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.86% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Veritex Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Bank, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank conducts its banking activities. Veritex Community Bank provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, loans and a range of online banking solutions. It offers debit cards, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier’s checks, and letters of credit; cash management deposit products, as well as treasury management services. Veritex Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of VBTX opened at $34.59 on Friday. Veritex has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $37.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Veritex had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $79.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.55 million. Analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $540,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 414,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,932,806.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VBTX. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,631,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,893,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,133,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Veritex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,732,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Veritex by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 362,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,874,000 after purchasing an additional 97,203 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

