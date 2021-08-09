Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Cut to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $28.25 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on XENT. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intersect ENT from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.04.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XENT opened at $27.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.35. Intersect ENT has a 52-week low of $14.68 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.91. The firm has a market cap of $907.07 million, a PE ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.61.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.07). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 87.96% and a negative return on equity of 91.97%. The business had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the first quarter valued at $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the first quarter valued at $101,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 448.1% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 7,828 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 21.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the first quarter valued at $210,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.