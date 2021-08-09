Zacks Investment Research Lowers Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infinera provides Digital Optical Networking systems to telecommunications carriers, cable operators and other service providers worldwide. Infinera’s large-scale photonic integrated circuit incorporates hundred Gigabits per second of transmit and receive capacity and the functionality of more than sixty discrete optical components into a pair of indium phosphide chips. Infinera’s DTN system and PIC technology are designed to provide optical networks that provide operating simplicity, enhanced revenue generation, faster time-to-service and capital cost savings. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wolfe Research raised Infinera from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.14.

NASDAQ:INFN opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.02. Infinera has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Infinera will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Infinera news, Director Christine Bucklin sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $229,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,392 shares in the company, valued at $203,104.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 172,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $1,746,347.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,809 over the last 90 days. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 2,325.6% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

