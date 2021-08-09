CIBC Boosts Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target to C$23.00

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

KMP.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$21.75 target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT to C$23.75 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.75 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$22.63.

Shares of TSE:KMP.UN opened at C$21.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.47. Killam Apartment REIT has a twelve month low of C$15.87 and a twelve month high of C$21.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$20.48.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.0567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

