CIBC Raises Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target to C$92.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$87.00 to C$92.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

GRT.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$89.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$84.00 price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$92.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$95.00 price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$92.33.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of TSE GRT.UN opened at C$84.68 on Friday. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$71.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$87.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$84.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.