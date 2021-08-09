Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$4.25 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

KEL has been the subject of several other research reports. Eight Capital began coverage on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a C$6.50 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.25 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.90.

Shares of TSE KEL opened at C$3.19 on Friday. Kelt Exploration has a fifty-two week low of C$1.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$601.57 million and a P/E ratio of -2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$59.84 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

