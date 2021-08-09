Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$26.75 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

INE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 5th. CSFB decreased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$25.13.

TSE INE opened at C$20.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$21.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 574.10. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of C$18.37 and a 12 month high of C$32.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.72%.

In other news, Director Daniel Lafrance acquired 2,000 shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$18.73 per share, with a total value of C$37,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$693,010.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

