Matinas BioPharma (MTNB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. On average, analysts expect Matinas BioPharma to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSEAMERICAN MTNB opened at $0.78 on Monday. Matinas BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.11. The firm has a market cap of $158.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 2.61.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTNB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Matinas BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler cut Matinas BioPharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matinas BioPharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.38.

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

