StoneMor (STON) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

StoneMor (NYSE:STON) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

StoneMor (NYSE:STON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $78.31 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:STON opened at $2.69 on Monday. StoneMor has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $5.37. The stock has a market cap of $317.33 million, a PE ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.57.

StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.

