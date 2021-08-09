BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.03) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.19). On average, analysts expect BioXcel Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ BTAI opened at $26.20 on Monday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $23.79 and a 1-year high of $67.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 473,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $14,590,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BTAI shares. Truist Securities decreased their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

