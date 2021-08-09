Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Issued By Truist Securiti

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Antares Pharma in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Fraser now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Antares Pharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist started coverage on Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities started coverage on Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.96.

Shares of Antares Pharma stock opened at $4.10 on Monday. Antares Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.31.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 39.31%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,075,580 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,629,000 after acquiring an additional 249,427 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 422,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 163,000 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 12.8% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 542,283 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 61,500 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 1.9% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 147,616 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Antares Pharma news, Director Anton Gueth sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 467,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,905.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.