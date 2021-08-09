Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for TopBuild Corp. Lifted by KeyCorp (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) – KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of TopBuild in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $3.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.92. KeyCorp also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.99 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research increased their target price on TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.10.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $218.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.75. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $138.15 and a 1 year high of $235.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.93.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $834.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.84 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TopBuild by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,279,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $896,349,000 after buying an additional 182,061 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,637,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,901,000 after purchasing an additional 176,876 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 556,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,494,000 after purchasing an additional 20,343 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,101,000 after purchasing an additional 49,834 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

