B. Riley Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Century Aluminum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.86. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Aluminum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 30.23% and a negative net margin of 16.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CENX. Zacks Investment Research cut Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of CENX opened at $11.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.73. Century Aluminum has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $19.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Century Aluminum in the first quarter valued at $4,982,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 27.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 16,582 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 12.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,477,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,084,000 after buying an additional 165,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 101.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 36,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

