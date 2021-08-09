Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Calavo Growers, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Calavo Growers in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Calavo Growers’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CVGW. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Calavo Growers from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

NASDAQ CVGW opened at $51.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.30. The company has a market cap of $909.31 million, a PE ratio of 197.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Calavo Growers has a 1-year low of $51.36 and a 1-year high of $85.40.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.63 million. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 11.17%. Calavo Growers’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVGW. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.