Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Option Care Health Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions. The Company offers products, services and condition-specific clinical management programs for gastrointestinal abnormalities, infectious diseases, cancer, organ and blood cell transplants, bleeding disorders and heart failures. Option Care Health Inc., formerly known as BioScrip Inc., is based in Denver, United States. “

Get Option Care Health alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.56.

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $22.07 on Thursday. Option Care Health has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 441.49 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.87.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $860.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.92 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts predict that Option Care Health will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $419,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael H. Shapiro purchased 2,500 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $40,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,825. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $908,625. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPCH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,084,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,741 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 49.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,257,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,169 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 179.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,640,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,761 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in Option Care Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,266,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in Option Care Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,758,000. 47.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Option Care Health (OPCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.