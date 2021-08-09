Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Phreesia Inc. provides a patient intake management platform. The company’s SaaS platform engages patients in their care and provides a modern, consistent experience, while enabling healthcare organizations to optimize their staffing, boost profitability and enhance clinical care. Phreesia Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Phreesia alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.32.

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $68.41 on Thursday. Phreesia has a 52 week low of $27.42 and a 52 week high of $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a quick ratio of 10.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.01 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.63.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Phreesia had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Phreesia news, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total transaction of $862,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $1,120,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,577 shares of company stock valued at $7,247,279 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 44.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 134.4% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 20.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 7.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phreesia (PHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.