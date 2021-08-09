Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Cumulus Media Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Cumulus Media in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 9.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Cumulus Media from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CMLS opened at $12.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.51. Cumulus Media has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 35.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 9,127 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the second quarter worth $77,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 20.4% during the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 451,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 76,404 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 43.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 9.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 10,121 shares in the last quarter. 63.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.