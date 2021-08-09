Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $0.75 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Zosano Pharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a transdermal micro needle patch system to deliver formulations of existing drugs through the skin for the treatment of a variety of indications. The Company’s lead product candidates include Weekly ZP-PTH for severe osteoporosis; ZP-Glucagon for severe hypoglycemia and ZP-Triptan, for migraine. Zosano Pharma Corporation is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Zosano Pharma in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Zosano Pharma stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 3.72. Zosano Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $3.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.86.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zosano Pharma will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zosano Pharma by 118.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,420,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,002 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Zosano Pharma by 914.2% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 879,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 793,080 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zosano Pharma by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 221,847 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Zosano Pharma by 53.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 199,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 69,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Zosano Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics and other bioactive molecules to patients suffering from migraine using its transdermal microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the acute treatment of migraine.

