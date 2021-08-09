Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) in a report published on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FRAS. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Frasers Group in a research report on Thursday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of Frasers Group in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Frasers Group stock opened at GBX 587 ($7.67) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £3.01 billion and a PE ratio of 26.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 592.63. Frasers Group has a one year low of GBX 263 ($3.44) and a one year high of GBX 631 ($8.24).

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

