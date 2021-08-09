Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Rating Increased to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HBR. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.27) price target on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.27) target price on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Harbour Energy to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.26) target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of HBR stock opened at GBX 349.50 ($4.57) on Thursday. Harbour Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 284 ($3.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 454 ($5.93). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 225.70.

In other news, insider Phil Kirk bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, with a total value of £328,000 ($428,534.10).

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

