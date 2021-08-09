Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Zovio Inc. is an education technology services company which partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. Zovio Inc., formerly known as Bridgepoint Education Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Zovio in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Zovio in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

NASDAQ:ZVO opened at $2.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.63. Zovio has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.35.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $69.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.50 million. Zovio had a negative net margin of 20.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Zovio will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZVO. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zovio in the first quarter worth $3,193,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zovio in the first quarter worth $1,654,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zovio by 8.8% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,091,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Zovio by 27.1% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 814,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 173,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Zovio in the first quarter worth approximately $363,000. Institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

