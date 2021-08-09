Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on the stock.

FRAS has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of Frasers Group in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Frasers Group in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Frasers Group stock opened at GBX 587 ($7.67) on Thursday. Frasers Group has a 1-year low of GBX 263 ($3.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 631 ($8.24). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 592.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.28. The stock has a market cap of £3.01 billion and a PE ratio of 26.09.

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

