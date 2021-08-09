Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Hummingbird Resources from GBX 23 ($0.30) to GBX 24 ($0.31) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Hummingbird Resources alerts:

Hummingbird Resources stock opened at GBX 21 ($0.27) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £82.46 million and a PE ratio of 5.83. Hummingbird Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 18.60 ($0.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 42 ($0.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 20.35.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.