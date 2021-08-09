TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Given “Buy” Rating at Roth Capital

Roth Capital restated their buy rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TCRR. Mizuho started coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

TCR2 Therapeutics stock opened at $14.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.85. TCR2 Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 32.60 and a current ratio of 32.60. The firm has a market cap of $562.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 2.05.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). Analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 489.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,384 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $18,249,000. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 27.5% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,610,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,726,000 after purchasing an additional 777,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 17.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,066,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,711,000 after purchasing an additional 463,097 shares during the period. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 80.0% in the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,872,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial.

