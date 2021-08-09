TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Given “Buy” Rating at Roth Capital

Roth Capital restated their buy rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TCRR. Mizuho started coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.00.
TCR2 Therapeutics stock opened at $14.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.85. TCR2 Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 32.60 and a current ratio of 32.60. The firm has a market cap of $562.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 2.05.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 489.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,384 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $18,249,000. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 27.5% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,610,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,726,000 after purchasing an additional 777,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 17.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,066,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,711,000 after purchasing an additional 463,097 shares during the period. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 80.0% in the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,872,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About TCR2 Therapeutics
TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial.
Read More: What is an overbought condition?
Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.