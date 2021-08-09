Airgain (AIRG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Airgain had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $17.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 million. On average, analysts expect Airgain to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Airgain alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $17.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.30. Airgain has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The firm has a market cap of $186.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.