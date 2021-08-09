United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €52.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UTDI. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on United Internet in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.10 ($40.12) target price on United Internet in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of United Internet in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on United Internet in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Internet currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €42.26 ($49.72).

Shares of UTDI opened at €34.56 ($40.66) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.99. United Internet has a 12 month low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a 12 month high of €43.88 ($51.62). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.25, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

