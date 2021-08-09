Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €38.00 Price Target for Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EVK. Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, July 5th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.60 ($32.47) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Evonik Industries has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €31.51 ($37.07).

Shares of EVK opened at €29.14 ($34.28) on Friday. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 12-month high of €32.97 ($38.79). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €28.77.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

