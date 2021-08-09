National Bankshares Boosts Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target to C$56.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

GIL has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$51.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$53.40.

Shares of TSE GIL opened at C$45.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$9.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.75. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of C$23.59 and a one year high of C$47.69.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$918.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$875.01 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 2.0899999234508 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

