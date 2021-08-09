Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Equities analysts expect United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) to announce $1.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the highest is $1.04 billion. United States Cellular posted sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full-year sales of $4.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). United States Cellular had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 4.93%.

USM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised their price objective on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $35,052.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at $238,735.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USM. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in United States Cellular in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Cellular in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in United States Cellular in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 17.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,304 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United States Cellular in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USM opened at $30.97 on Monday. United States Cellular has a 52 week low of $28.19 and a 52 week high of $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.66.

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

