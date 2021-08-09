Real Matters (RLLMF) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Real Matters (OTCMKTS: RLLMF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/29/2021 – Real Matters had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$17.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Real Matters was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

7/29/2021 – Real Matters had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank of Canada.

7/29/2021 – Real Matters had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$15.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Real Matters was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $22.00.

7/29/2021 – Real Matters had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

RLLMF opened at $9.81 on Monday. Real Matters Inc. has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $24.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.13.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.