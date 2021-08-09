Financial Comparison: Asana (NYSE:ASAN) & Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT)

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) and Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.5% of Asana shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.4% of Asana shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Asana and Red Cat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asana N/A N/A N/A Red Cat N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Asana and Red Cat’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asana $227.00 million 54.57 -$211.71 million ($1.48) -51.15 Red Cat $400,000.00 363.75 -$1.60 million N/A N/A

Red Cat has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Asana.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Asana and Red Cat, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asana 1 3 10 0 2.64 Red Cat 0 0 1 0 3.00

Asana presently has a consensus price target of $48.07, indicating a potential downside of 36.50%. Given Asana’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Asana is more favorable than Red Cat.

Summary

Asana beats Red Cat on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Asana

Asana, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization. The company was formerly known as Smiley Abstractions, Inc. and changed its name to Asana, Inc. in July 2009. Asana, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Red Cat

Red Cat Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. It also designs, develops, markets, and sells drones and related components through its e-commerce platform, www.rotorriot.com. In addition, the company develops software solutions to provide secure cloud-based analytics, storage, and services; and offers Dronebox, a block chain technology that records, stores, and analyzes flight data and information from a drone. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Humacao, Puerto Rico.

