Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TREC stock opened at $7.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Trecora Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.70.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Trecora Resources had a net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%.

In other Trecora Resources news, major shareholder Advisors L.P. Ortelius purchased 31,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $267,681.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders purchased 124,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,886 over the last ninety days. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 259.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 61.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Trecora Resources during the second quarter worth $72,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trecora Resources during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trecora Resources during the first quarter worth $80,000. 52.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

