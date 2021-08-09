Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Issued By Wedbush

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.66) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.65). Wedbush also issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.33) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.74) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $22.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 292.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

DNLI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.13.

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $52.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.96. Denali Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $28.62 and a 52 week high of $93.94. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.31 and a beta of 1.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,147,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,179,000 after buying an additional 2,152,416 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,564,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,830,000 after purchasing an additional 188,374 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 39.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,957,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,802,000 after buying an additional 555,243 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,536,000 after buying an additional 97,930 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 13.8% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,209,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,081,000 after buying an additional 146,418 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $108,906.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 8,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $528,536.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,805 shares of company stock worth $13,021,494. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.