Brokerages Expect Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.40 Million

Brokerages expect Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) to post $54.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.80 million to $55.00 million. Washington Trust Bancorp posted sales of $57.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full-year sales of $223.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $221.80 million to $225.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $219.35 million, with estimates ranging from $213.90 million to $224.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Washington Trust Bancorp.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 14.03%.

A number of analysts recently commented on WASH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $51.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. Washington Trust Bancorp has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $56.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 278.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.