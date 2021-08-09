Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Lowered by B. Riley

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.44). B. Riley also issued estimates for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.55) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.52) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.10.

EYPT stock opened at $9.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.86 and a quick ratio of 11.44. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.24.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 129.85% and a negative return on equity of 119.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

