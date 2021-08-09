Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Etsy, Inc. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Etsy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get Etsy alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ETSY. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.86.

Etsy stock opened at $178.36 on Monday. Etsy has a 52-week low of $103.06 and a 52-week high of $251.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Etsy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 800.0% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in Etsy by 214.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.99, for a total transaction of $182,297.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,354.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.77, for a total transaction of $2,710,395.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,913,715.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,400 shares of company stock worth $7,455,878 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.