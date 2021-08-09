Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Fate Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.65). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.29) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.21) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FATE. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush downgraded Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.78.

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $95.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.00. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $29.37 and a 52 week high of $121.16. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.01 and a beta of 1.64.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 461.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 145.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FATE. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 13.3% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 38,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 22.3% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 43.9% during the first quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 142,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,749,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 14.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 13,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 492.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,610,000 after purchasing an additional 177,510 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $2,233,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,994,550.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total value of $2,581,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

