Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Fox Factory Holding Corp. Raised by William Blair (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fox Factory in a report issued on Friday, August 6th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby now expects that the company will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.00. William Blair also issued estimates for Fox Factory’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 12.20%.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FOXF. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist upped their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.80.

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $158.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.19. Fox Factory has a 52-week low of $69.95 and a 52-week high of $172.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total value of $510,316.21. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

