Global Ship Lease, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report issued on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the shipping company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.62. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of GSL opened at $18.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $665.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 2.10. Global Ship Lease has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $22.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $72.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 12.97%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSL. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 115.0% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,839,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,936,000 after buying an additional 984,036 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 53.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 818,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,535,000 after buying an additional 285,600 shares in the last quarter. No Street GP LP acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the first quarter worth about $11,280,000. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the first quarter worth about $2,429,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the first quarter worth about $2,052,000. Institutional investors own 24.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.