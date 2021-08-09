Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) PT Raised to GBX 3,200 at Barclays

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

KWS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital downgraded shares of Keywords Studios to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Numis Securities reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Keywords Studios from GBX 3,110 ($40.63) to GBX 3,250 ($42.46) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keywords Studios currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,137.20 ($40.99).

KWS opened at GBX 2,808 ($36.69) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. The stock has a market cap of £2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 114.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,608.80. Keywords Studios has a 1 year low of GBX 2,018 ($26.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,018.64 ($39.44).

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

