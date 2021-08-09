TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.20) target price on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of LON TGL opened at GBX 115 ($1.50) on Friday. TransGlobe Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 32.50 ($0.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 150 ($1.96). The company has a market capitalization of £83.42 million and a P/E ratio of -3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 130.63.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

