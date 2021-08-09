RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Given a €635.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €635.00 ($747.06) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RAA. Oddo Bhf set a €585.00 ($688.24) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €550.00 ($647.06) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €670.00 ($788.24) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €840.00 ($988.24) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of €611.89 ($719.87).

Shares of RAA opened at €954.00 ($1,122.35) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €795.48. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a fifty-two week high of €595.02 ($700.02).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

