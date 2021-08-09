Baader Bank Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €127.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($163.53) price target on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €113.53 ($133.57).

Shares of Symrise stock opened at €125.85 ($148.06) on Thursday. Symrise has a 12-month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 12-month high of €73.48 ($86.45). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €117.62.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

