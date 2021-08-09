Spin Master (TSE:TOY) PT Raised to C$59.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TOY has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$44.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master to C$56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$50.73.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Shares of Spin Master stock opened at C$46.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.75 billion and a PE ratio of 51.37. Spin Master has a 1-year low of C$25.54 and a 1-year high of C$54.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$45.15.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.