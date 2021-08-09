TMX Group (TSE:X) PT Raised to C$152.00

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$152.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

X has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$149.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their target price on TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TMX Group from C$158.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TMX Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$153.29.

TMX Group stock opened at C$140.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$132.82. The company has a market cap of C$7.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.20. TMX Group has a 52-week low of C$120.13 and a 52-week high of C$145.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.16.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.74 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$252.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$243.91 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TMX Group will post 6.9899998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. TMX Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

In other news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 3,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.66, for a total value of C$496,395.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,565 shares in the company, valued at C$1,932,120.08.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

